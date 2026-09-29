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Home / World / Netanyahu visits UAE at invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; holds talks on strengthening relations between two nations

Netanyahu visits UAE at invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; holds talks on strengthening relations between two nations

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ANI
Updated At : 03:42 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], September 29 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday (local time) at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges.

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"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife visited the United Arab Emirates yesterday at the invitation of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The visit focused on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges," the Israeli PMO on X said on Monday (local time).

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“The Prime Minister was accompanied by the head of the National Security Council, the head of the Mossad, the military secretary and the foreign policy adviser,” the PMO added.

The visit comes amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, responding to which the Israeli Prime Minister announced at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Iran's government would eventually collapse, claiming that the country's leadership would be brought down by its "lies", "corruption" and "cruelty."

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Netanyahu predicted that the Iranian people would one day rise against their government.

"Their murderous regime will be toppled by its lies, by its corruption, by its cruelty… This evil regime will fall," he added.

"It's only a matter of time that in Iran, something incredible will happen… The power of the people will overcome the people in power,” he said.

Israeli PM spoke about Israel's military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities, describing the decision as necessary for the country's security.

He also claimed that several countries had privately appreciated Israel's actions against Iran, despite public criticism from some leaders.

During his address, Netanyahu also questioned delegates who walked out of his speech and demonstrators who protested against him outside the venue, asking, "Where were you when the Iranian tyrants butchered and maimed tens of thousands of unarmed Iranian civilians?"

He accused them of being "phony human rights protesters."

This came as delegates from several countries walked out of the Assembly hall as Netanyahu began his address. However, the UAE delegation remained seated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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