DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Netanyahu's passover message acknowledges national pain, resilience

Netanyahu's passover message acknowledges national pain, resilience

In his Passover address to the nation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the empty chairs at many Seder--Passover feast--tables this year, representing hostages still held by Hamas, fallen soldiers, and the wounded recovering in rehabilitation centers.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): In his Passover address to the nation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the empty chairs at many Seder--Passover feast--tables this year, representing hostages still held by Hamas, fallen soldiers, and the wounded recovering in rehabilitation centers.

"From this emptiness rises the clear voice of our fallen heroes," Netanyahu said, quoting a message from fallen soldier Elkana Vizel, who fell in Gaza fighting Hamas: "We are a generation of redemption."

The Prime Minister emphasized national resilience following the October 7th massacre: "We not only survived--we rose as one people and with a strong hand we broke the axis of evil."

Advertisement

He concluded by affirming Israel's historical perseverance against adversaries. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper