Netherlands Foreign Minister Veldkamp arrives in India, set to meet EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp arrived in Delhi on Monday for a two-day official visit to India. During his visit, he will meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has extended a warm welcome to Veldkamp and said that the visit will further strengthen the "multifaceted relationship" between the two nations.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to FM Caspar Veldkamp @MinisterBZ of Netherlands on his first official visit to India. This visit will further strengthen India - Netherlands multifaceted relationship."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar welcomed Caspar Veldkamp to India and said he looked forward to talks with him.

"Welcome FM Caspar Veldkamp @ministerBZ of Netherlands to India. Look forward to our talks," Jaishankar posted on X.

His statement came in response to Caspar Veldkamp's post on X, where he said that he looks forward to visiting India and holding talks with Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He called it important for both nations to strengthen cooperation between two nations.

In a post on X, Veldkamp wrote, "I look forward to visiting #India. I will speak there with Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar

and NSA Ajit Doval, amongst others. Considering today's geopolitical reality, it is important for both the Netherlands and India to strengthen our cooperation and deepen our relationship."

Earlier in September, Jaishankar and Veldkamp met on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a post on X, Jaishankar had stated, "Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day."

India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, according to Indian Embassy in Hague. The two nations marked 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2022. The two nations share strong political, economic, and commercial relations. High-level engagements have strengthened this multifaceted partnership, with water, agriculture, and health (WAH) being priority sectors alongside technology and innovation.

India and the Netherlands have regular contact at high levels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new government of the Netherlands led by PM Dick Schoof on assuming office on July 2, 2024. (ANI)

