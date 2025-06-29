DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / 'Never heard of this ridiculous idea': Trump rejects reports of US considering USD 30 billion deal with Iran to build non-military nuclear facilities

'Never heard of this ridiculous idea': Trump rejects reports of US considering USD 30 billion deal with Iran to build non-military nuclear facilities

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:30 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], June 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump dismissed reports suggesting his administration is considering a USD 30 billion deal with Iran to develop civilian nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that "President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities." Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It's just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!"

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) reiterated how the nuclear sites in Iran were "obliterated" and said that Iran has to come back to the world order flow, or else things could get worse for the country.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Why would the so-called 'Supreme Leader,' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie? It is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life."

Advertisement

"I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!" In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far," he added.

Trump further claimed that he had convinced Israel to bring back its large pool of fighter jets, which were heading toward Tehran.

Trump's remarks come on the backdrop of Operation Midnight Hammer carried out by the US on three nuclear sites of Iran- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts