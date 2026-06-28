"New aggression will be met with a crushing response": Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Fiqar, in a series of posts on X, said that violation of ceasefire will be met with a crushing response.

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"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before."

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Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026 Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before. — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026 He added, "This morning, US enemy forces attacked five Iranian coastal sites under the pretext of intercepting a violating vessel. The operation was a decisive response to the recent American attacks." Advertisement

This morning, US enemy forces attacked five Iranian coastal sites under the pretext of intercepting a violating vessel. The operation was a decisive response to the recent American attacks. — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026 — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026 He said Iran also targeted US infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain. He said, "We conducted a joint operation with missiles and drones targeting 8 US military sites and infrastructure at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. We are in charge of traffic arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, and will deal more firmly with violating vessels than before. Any breach of the ceasefire will be met with a harsh response and will lead to the suspension of all understandings."

We conducted a joint operation with missiles and drones targeting 8 US military sites and infrastructure at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Iranian Revolutionary Guard: We targeted the US Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with missiles and drones in response to US attacks. — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026 — العميد إبراهيم ذو الفقاري (@Ibrahim_alFiqar) June 28, 2026 The Kuwaiti Army said they are confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/A65ETW44zq — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 28, 2026 Bahrain's Ministry of Interior stated their alarm siren has been activated. تم إطلاق صافرة الإنذار ، نرجو من المواطنين والمقيمين الهدوء والتوجه لأقرب مكان آمن ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) June 27, 2026 Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire.