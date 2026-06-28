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Home / World / "New aggression will be met with a crushing response": Iran

"New aggression will be met with a crushing response": Iran

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Fiqar, in a series of posts on X, said that violation of ceasefire will be met with a crushing response.

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"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violent vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before."

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