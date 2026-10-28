DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / New Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Asad Alam Siam set to take charge in November

New Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Asad Alam Siam set to take charge in November

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:57 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 28 (ANI): Bangladesh’s new High Commissioner to India, Asad Alam Siam, will take charge in New Delhi this November, a senior official of the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Mr Asad Alam Siam will assume his duties as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Delhi in November", a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official told ANI, without elaborating.

Advertisement

Siam will succeed Riaz Hamidullah, who has taken up his post in Geneva. Siam, a career diplomat from Bangladesh’s foreign service, is currently serving as the country’s Foreign Secretary.

Advertisement

He has served in key diplomatic roles, including as Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the United States and as Chief of Protocol for the Government of Bangladesh.

Since the student-led uprising in August 2024, after then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India and sought refuge, a degree of mistrust has become evident in Bangladesh–India relations.

Advertisement

Amid complex ties between the two neighbouring countries, Bangladesh has appointed career diplomat Siam as its High Commissioner to India, following India’s earlier decision to send senior politician Dinesh Trivedi as its High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

Amid discussions over a possible visit to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman following his party’s victory in the February elections, Dhaka has appointed a career diplomat as its new High Commissioner to India. Diplomatic circles are also discussing a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India later this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts