New Delhi Declaration will provide direction for shared vision, we must translate outcomes into time-bound actions: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed hope that New Delhi Declaration adopted at BRICS Summit will provide a clear direction for shared vision and future cooperation and the discussions over the over the past two days have strengthened the conviction that the grouping is an ecosystem of solutions.

In his concluding remarks at the two-day Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said BRICS countries must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions.

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"We are now moving towards the conclusion. As the 18th BRICS Summit draws to a close, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active participation and valuable contributions. Your significant ideas and suggestions have lent both breadth and depth to our cooperation. Your presence stands as a testament to the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS," he said.

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"Our discussions over the past two days have further strengthened our conviction that BRICS is not merely a grouping of nations, but an ecosystem of solutions. We hope that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at this summit will provide a clear direction for our shared vision and future cooperation. We must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions that deliver last-mile impact. We will work together to ensure that our framework moves beyond mere documentation and creates a tangible impact in real life," he added.

PM Modi said that the world now expects concrete results from BRICS and expressed hope that expectations will be fulfilled.

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"BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations. I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. I wish you all a pleasant and safe journey," he said.

BRICS leaders held a session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’ on Sunday.

Speaking at the session, PM Modi noted that weaponization of technology and critical minerals can hinder shared progress of BRICS countries and said that there is need of inclusivity in the adoption of technology.

He said the BRICS Logistic Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will "help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient".". Under the umbrella of innovation, the BRICS Incubator Network will connect our startups and incubators. We have proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to promote innovative and scalable solutions. The BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will create new opportunities for farmers; through this initiative, AI, geospatial technology, and digital public infrastructure will be aligned with the actual needs of farmers. The weaponization of technology and critical minerals could hinder our shared progress; therefore, we have emphasized inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them.

“The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity," he said.

BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which stressed the importance of building reliable and resilient supply chains for critical minerals.“We affirm the need to promote reliable, responsible, diversified, resilient, fair, sustainable, and just supply chains of critical minerals to guarantee benefit sharing, value addition and economic diversification in resource-rich countries,” the Declaration said.

It also emphasised the need to preserve the sovereign rights of resource-rich countries over their mineral resources, including “their right to adopt, maintain and enforce measures necessary to pursue legitimate public policy objectives.”The Declaration recognised “the key role of critical minerals for the development of zero- and low-emission energy technologies, energy security, and resilience of energy supply chains.”

PM Modi described the Declaration outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”. (ANI)

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