Home / World / 'New discovery' inside Egypt's Pyramid of Khufu revealed during Sharjah International Book Fair

'New discovery' inside Egypt's Pyramid of Khufu revealed during Sharjah International Book Fair

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], November 9 (ANI/WAM): Famous Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass has announced that a "new archaeological discovery" inside the Pyramid of King Khufu will be unveiled to the world in 2026.

He explained that the "remarkable discovery" consists of a 30-metre-long corridor detected using advanced scanning technologies, which leads to a sealed door expected to rewrite a chapter of ancient Egyptian history.

Dr. Hawass made the announcement during a talk session at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, where he reflected on his scientific journey -- one that began with an ambition to study law before transforming into a lifelong passion for Egyptology, leading him to uncover numerous secrets of ancient Egyptian civilisation.

Dr Zahi Hawass also spoke about the Grand Egyptian Museum as one of the greatest museums in the world, noting that the international attention surrounding its opening was driven by its collection of 5,000 artifacts from Tutankhamun, displayed in full for the first time. He said, "I assure you, when you visit the museum, you will feel an extraordinary sense of greatness."

The archaeologist and former minister of archaeology said that radars had helped in the study of the pyramids and discovered voids and corridors, while robots were employed to clean the pyramids from the inside. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

