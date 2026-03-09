Tehran [Iran], March 9 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended his congratulations to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei following his appointment as the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, according to reports by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

The transition was formalised on Sunday by the 88-member Assembly of Experts, who elected Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, the late Imam Khamenei.

The move follows a period of national mourning and the official process to fill the country's highest office after the martyrdom of the former leader.

In an official statement addressing the appointment, Pezeshkian characterised the selection as a pivotal moment, heralding "a new era of honour and authority for the Iranian nation". He suggested that the transition represents a consolidation of the country's political and spiritual direction during a critical period.

The President further framed the election as "the embodiment of the will of the Islamic Ummah in strengthening national unity", as reported by Press TV.

He argued that this internal solidarity serves as "an impregnable fortress" designed to shield the Iranian people from external interference and adversarial plots.

Reflecting on the legacy of the previous leadership, Pezeshkian noted that the foundations laid by Imam Khamenei were essential "in preserving the system and elevating the Revolution". This legacy, he asserted, has established "a solid foundation for Iran's future", allowing the new Leader to build upon a stable and revolutionary framework.

Looking ahead, the President shared an optimistic vision for the Islamic Republic under the guidance of Mojtaba Khamenei.

He expressed hope that the nation would soon reach "a brilliant horizon of sustainable independence, scientific and technological progress, and comprehensive development."

According to Press TV, Pezeshkian elaborated that this trajectory would lead to a society "where progress, social justice, and global dignity will bear the sweet fruits of this unity and prudence." He maintained that these goals remain achievable despite the significant economic and geopolitical pressures currently facing the country.

Addressing these challenges directly, the President admitted the existence of ongoing difficulties but remained steadfast in his confidence in the Iranian people.

He remarked that throughout its history, Islamic Iran "has shown that it stands firm against hardships and, relying on collective wisdom, faith, and continuous effort, overcomes the most difficult obstacles."

This resilience, Pezeshkian noted, is anchored in "the exemplary resistance of the noble Iranian nation and the determination of Iran's self-sacrificing and courageous armed forces." He identified these elements as the primary deterrents against what he described as the "brutal and blatant aggression by the Zionist regime and the criminal US."

Pezeshkian stated that the path through these current hardships would be navigated via the new Leader's "wise leadership and by fostering an atmosphere based on trust, empathy, and widespread participation and resistance by the people."

As Press TV reported, the formal announcement by the Assembly of Experts comes more than a week after the death of the former leader, which Iranian authorities have attributed to Israeli-American aggression. (ANI)

