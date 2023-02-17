 New expert panel to advise on better UK visa offer for overseas students : The Tribune India

New expert panel to advise on better UK visa offer for overseas students

Since the Graduate Route was introduced, the number of Indian students choosing to come to the UK has increased multifold to nearly 120,000

New expert panel to advise on better UK visa offer for overseas students

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, February 17

A new commission made up of education sector experts has been launched in the UK to help develop a new international education strategy that fully takes into account the many merits of overseas students in the country, of which Indians make up the largest nationality.

The International Higher Education Commission (IHEC), chaired by former UK universities minister and member of Parliament Chris Skidmore, has been created in the wake of recent reports of UK government plans to curtail the post-study work visa route and other measures to crackdown on student migration statistics.

The focus of the new commission, launched this week, will be to highlight the value of overseas students to the UK economy and society and also to make recommendations for a new ‘International Education Strategy 2.0’ that is made up of visa offers competitive with other worldwide higher education destinations.

“As far as India and the UK are concerned, we are at an extremely pivotal moment and we need to develop a futuristic partnership that focuses on each country’s strengths and requirements, as equal partners,” said Sanam Arora, founder and chair of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, who has been appointed as one of the commissioners of the new panel.

“For instance, in the UK, we have serious challenges in finding skilled manpower from hospitality to healthcare. An enhanced immigration regime, which matches the need for talent, can create opportunities for Indian graduates who have studied in the UK to find meaningful work,” she said.

Arora is joined by other leading education sector experts as commissioners, including former universities ministers – Lord Jo Johnson and Lord David Willets – as well as leading academics such as Professor Shitij Kapur, President and Principal of King’s College London.

NISAU UK, the group that campaigned for years for a Graduate Route visa that offers international students the chance to stay on and gain work experience at the end of their degrees, wants to ensure the two-way benefits of such schemes are fully recognised.

“We know through our own research and experiences with Indian students the majority of Indian students would like to stay in the UK for some years to find meaningful work experiences before eventually returning home. This presents a wonderful opportunity for mutual benefit,” said Arora.

“The UK’s short to medium-term skills gaps can be plugged by providing a simplified education-to-employment system for Indians who have studied here. Upon their return to India, such highly trained graduates would in turn contribute significantly to their home nation by bringing in global best practices. It is such innovative skill and education-based partnerships that we hope to drive in the India-UK corridor,” she added.

Since the Graduate Route was introduced, the number of Indian students choosing to come to the UK has increased multifold to nearly 120,000 Indians being granted study visas in the last academic year intake.

“International students are vital to the social and economic success of the UK and ensuring we remain an outwardly focused and globally engaged nation relevant to the world of today,” said Skidmore, chair of the new panel who was behind the first International Education Strategy to set out targets to increase international student numbers for the UK.

“With a new strategy needs to come greater recognition that we must have a more granular and sustainable approach to international education – one that does not just treat students as numbers on a spreadsheet but delivers the best possible outcomes for every individual… with other countries outpacing the UK with more attractive post-study work visas, we need to wake up to the fact that international students are part of the solution, and not the problem, for future UK success,” he said.

According to the latest statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Indians overtook the Chinese as the largest cohort of foreign students last year and the new Graduate Visa route, introduced in July 2021 and allowing for up to two years of post-study work, was dominated by Indians at 41 per cent of the visas granted.

Some recent reports have indicated that UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is considering a clampdown on the route to cut down the post-study work offer.

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PACL sold for peanuts, Vigilance starts probe

2
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

3
Trending

Prithvi Shaw was drunk and 'hit Sapna Gill with a bat', alleges lawyer

4
Himachal

300-yr-old Kangra water source declared non-potable

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

6
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to immediately refer Nabam Rebia ruling to 7-judge Bench

7
Nation

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

8
Punjab

VB arrests AAP MLA's aide with Rs 4 lakh bribe money

9
Sports

Chetan Sharma resigns from chief selector’s post; SS Das could be interim chairman

10
Ludhiana

Liberian nabbed for raping college mate

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India: CBDT on I-T survey on BBC

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT

Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...

Election Commission recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it

EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it

Says MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polle...

BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system

George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP

Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...

Adani issue: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered the Lt Governor to...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

Mayoral poll: Letter proposing fresh date for convening MCD House likely to be sent by Saturday evening, say sources

‘Victory of democracy’: CM Arvind Kejriwal on SC order on Delhi mayoral poll

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Patiala police nab two criminals, recover arms and ammunition

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop