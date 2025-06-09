DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / New 'family circle' program will aid second, third level relatives of October 7 victims

New 'family circle' program will aid second, third level relatives of October 7 victims

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Security announced the establishment of "Family Circle," a special support program for the second and third circles of families of the Israelis held hostage after the October 7 massacre and for families who lost their loved ones to terrorism.

Advertisement

It will offer group treatment programs over the next three years to approximately 6,000 people who lost their most precious loved ones in the murderous terror since October 7th.

The program will be launched at the initiative of the Jewish Agency's Fund for Victims of Terrorism, the National Insurance Institute - Funds Division, and the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, and aims to strengthen community resilience and provide vital assistance to other family members who are partners in the difficult struggle - brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and more.

Advertisement

The new program will focus on strengthening the resilience of extended family members - brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law - who often bear the burden of supporting families, but are not recognised as victims of hostilities. Some are even required to continue their daily lives while supporting their families, while suppressing their own emotional and therapeutic needs. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts