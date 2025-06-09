New 'family circle' program will aid second, third level relatives of October 7 victims

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Security announced the establishment of "Family Circle," a special support program for the second and third circles of families of the Israelis held hostage after the October 7 massacre and for families who lost their loved ones to terrorism.

It will offer group treatment programs over the next three years to approximately 6,000 people who lost their most precious loved ones in the murderous terror since October 7th.

The program will be launched at the initiative of the Jewish Agency's Fund for Victims of Terrorism, the National Insurance Institute - Funds Division, and the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security, and aims to strengthen community resilience and provide vital assistance to other family members who are partners in the difficult struggle - brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and more.

The new program will focus on strengthening the resilience of extended family members - brothers and sisters, grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law - who often bear the burden of supporting families, but are not recognised as victims of hostilities. Some are even required to continue their daily lives while supporting their families, while suppressing their own emotional and therapeutic needs. (ANI/TPS)

