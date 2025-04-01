Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The National Planning and Building Council gave a green light to Israel's first comprehensive flood management plan on Tuesday.

This new national outline plan aims to identify, protect, and maintain critical hydrological infrastructure, including areas for water regulation and containment. The initiative also seeks to preserve streams as natural water-conveying systems, helping mitigate flood risks in urban and agricultural areas.

In response to climate change, the strategy will promote "green-blue" spaces, enhancing resilience while addressing national housing and infrastructure needs. The plan will soon be open for public comment. (ANI/TPS)

