"New golden chapter": India, Indonesia ink EC MoU to co-develop election technology and EVMs

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Opening a "new golden chapter" in bilateral ties, India and Indonesia on Tuesday announced a major partnership to modernise the archipelago's electoral framework through tailored voting technology, alongside expanding institutional security and cultural cooperation.

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The significant milestone came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day official visit, held high-level discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to elevate their bilateral relationship.

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Addressing a joint press conference with President Subianto, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the democratic synergy between the two nations, stating, "Democratic values and unity in diversity have been shared strengths for both India and Indonesia. We are set to further strengthen our democratic cooperation through an MoU between the Election Commissions of both nations."

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Under this institutional framework, New Delhi will support the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs) to help transition the world's third-largest democracy from its traditional single-day paper ballot system to digital voting for its 2029 elections.

By sharing its extensive electoral expertise, honed since India first deployed EVMs across all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2004, New Delhi adds Indonesia to a growing list of nations utilising Indian election technology, following the footsteps of Bhutan, Nepal, and Namibia.

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Reflecting on the rapid expansion of the bilateral roadmap, the Prime Minister noted that the collaboration now spans crucial sectors.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built in 2018 is now reaching new heights. We are making strides across development, security, technology, culture and education," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also noted that this alignment extends directly to global and maritime stability, adding, "India has always attached special importance to ASEAN centrality."

Earlier, the deep civilisational and political alignment was on full display during a grand ceremonial welcome led by President Subianto. Upon entering Indonesian airspace on Monday, the Prime Minister's aircraft was escorted by military fighter jets, followed by a reception featuring traditional cultural dance performances.

Expressing his profound gratitude for the warm hospitality, Prime Minister Modi thanked the host nation for bestowing upon him Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna'.

The July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the formal invitation of President Prabowo, marks Modi's fourth visit to Indonesia and serves as a vital platform to solidify a shared outlook on a free and open Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

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