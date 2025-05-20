New heritage sector takes spotlight at Make it in the Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): For the first time, Make it in the Emirates features a dedicated handcrafts sector, celebrating the UAE's artisanal heritage and its role in the creative economy. Around 50 craftspeople and heritage-based businesses are participating daily with workshops, cultural talks and live demonstrations.

Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office and ADNOC, the fourth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates is being held from 19th to 22nd May at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event brings together industry leaders, investors and policymakers in a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The Ministry of Culture signed a series of memoranda of understanding with national partners to establish a unified National Registry for Craftspeople. These agreements aim to promote local crafts, encourage artisan registration, provide accurate data and market insights, and foster a supportive ecosystem for sustainable growth.

The agreements involved entities including the General Women's Union, Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts under the Emirates Red Crescent, Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment under Fujairah Charity Association, and the Department of Antiquities and Museums - Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Ghadeer Emirati Crafts, a non-profit that trains women in handcrafting using techniques like Talli, Khous, Sadu and pottery, is among the exhibitors. The organisation has trained over 470 women, transforming traditional crafts into contemporary products such as handbags and home decor. Their work has been showcased at international exhibitions in the UK, Italy, China and beyond.

Also exhibiting is Khunair, the heritage brand of Beit Al Khunair, which produces handcrafted Emirati daggers, coffee pots and ceremonial artefacts using traditional methods passed down through generations. The brand seeks to revitalise interest in heritage crafts and position them as valuable, commercially viable products.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is also participating to raise awareness about the value of traditional crafts and their relevance in modern life. Their exhibit highlights how techniques like palm weaving vary by region and family, reflecting the diversity within Emirati heritage. By incorporating traditional patterns into modern designs, they aim to connect younger generations with cultural identity.

Meanwhile, Al Khaznah Leathers, a sustainable tannery based in Abu Dhabi, bridges tradition and innovation. Founded in 2003 as a vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the company produces chrome-free camel leather using eco-conscious methods. Its products range from handbags to aviation upholstery, and its training initiatives support the revival of traditional leatherwork in a sustainable, global context.

Together, these exhibitors present a compelling vision of handcrafts as a bridge between heritage and innovation--sustaining culture, supporting livelihoods, and showcasing UAE-made excellence on the world stage. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)