Tel Aviv [Israel], 16 July (ANI/TPS): In a special operation, Israeli troops completed the opening of the "Magen Oz" corridor in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

Stretching approximately 15 km, the corridor runs between eastern and western Khan Yunis and is intended to increase pressure on Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade.

In recent weeks, troops in the Khan Yunis area have eliminated terrorists and dismantled terror infrastructure, including weapons stockpiles and underground tunnel routes.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

