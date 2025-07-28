DT
New security unit to soon protect public bus drivers in response to increased rate of violence against them

New security unit to soon protect public bus drivers in response to increased rate of violence against them

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Following the recent increase in violence against Israel's public bus drivers, soon the special enforcement unit in public transportation will begin operating and provide a "quick and immediate response" to violence by passengers against drivers.

This is a special unit of the Ministry of Transportation which will have "extensive enforcement powers" that will provide a quick and immediate response to violence by passengers against drivers and inspectors and will provide a sense of security among the thousands of public transportation drivers and hundreds of thousands of passengers who use public transportation every day.

Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, Miri Regev, decided to establish the unit, following the numerous incidents of violence against public transportation drivers that have recently occurred in many areas of the country. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

