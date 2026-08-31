New South Wales Premier, Treasurer kick off India trade mission with new education and economic links

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey have kicked off the official trade mission to India with new education and research initiatives and a programme focused on growing trade, investment and jobs between NSW and one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

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On the first day of the mission, the Premier and Treasurer marked progress towards Western Sydney University welcoming its first students to its new Greater Noida campus in 2027, alongside the announcement of new scholarships and a Centre of Excellence focused on water security, digital innovation and community resilience, according to an official release.

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The new campus will deepen NSW's education presence in India and create new opportunities for collaboration between students, researchers, universities and industry in both countries.

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Western Sydney University is among the first Australian universities to establish a campus in India, connecting Western Sydney - one of Australia's fastest-growing and most diverse regions - with Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state. The campus will provide Indian students with access to a world-class Australian university education closer to home, while creating opportunities for Australian students and researchers to work and study in India.

As part of the event, the University announced a suite of scholarships supporting women's advancement, business, data, innovation and sustainability, helping create pathways for the next generation of scientists, researchers, business leaders and innovators. Western Sydney University also plans to deliver a Master's program in Sustainable Water Management from 2027, subject to regulatory approval, building on its existing collaboration with Indian partners through the Australia India Water Centre, the release highlighted.

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The visit included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and ceremonial tree watering linked to the new Centre of Excellence.

The announcements come as the NSW Government uses the four-day mission to pursue greater trade and investment with India and open more opportunities for NSW businesses and institutions across education, energy, critical minerals, technology and tourism.

The Premier and Treasurer will spend two days in New Delhi before travelling to Mumbai, where they will meet government and business leaders and make the case for greater Indian investment in NSW and stronger commercial links between the two economies.

India is one of NSW's most important international partners and a priority market under the NSW Trade and Investment Strategy. In 2024-25, NSW and India traded $6.87 billion worth of goods, while more than 28,000 Indian students studied in NSW in 2025, and 174,000 Indian visitors travelled to the state in the year to March 2026, the release noted.

The first day of the mission also highlighted the deep community connections underpinning the NSW-India relationship. The Premier and Treasurer visited Asha in New Delhi, meeting children and families supported by the organisation and joining them for a game of gully cricket. They met with staff, volunteers and people who have benefited from its work.

Among them was Madhu, who will travel to Sydney on a scholarship to pursue a Master of Public Health at the University of Sydney in 2027. Asha, which means "hope" in Hindi, works across more than 100 communities in Delhi, helping improve access to healthcare and education while supporting women's empowerment, housing improvements and financial inclusion.

The organisation also has strong NSW links through the University of Sydney and the Sydney-based Friends of Asha Australia, the release stated.

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns said, "India is growing quickly, and we want NSW businesses and workers to benefit from that growth. That's why we're here. Western Sydney University's new campus is a practical example of what this relationship can deliver, taking NSW expertise into India and creating opportunities for students, researchers and businesses in both countries. Over the next few days we'll be sitting down with government and business leaders and making the case for NSW, for investment in our state and more opportunities for NSW businesses in India."

"We also start with an enormous advantage in the more than 200,000 Indian-born people who call NSW home. They understand this market and have family, cultural and business connections that other economies would love to have. It was wonderful to meet Madhu today. She'll soon be heading to Sydney to study public health, and her story is a great example of the connections we want to build between NSW and India," he added.

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said, "As someone whose family heritage is Indian, I know first-hand the importance of the connections that unite our communities across education, business, culture and sport. Today's visit showcased two of NSW's great strengths, our world-class education institutions and our vibrant multicultural communities, both of which help drive our relationship with India. The opportunities arising from our relationship with India are significant, and this mission will help create new pathways for investment, trade and collaboration that support jobs and economic growth in NSW."

Vice-Chancellor and President of Western Sydney University, Distinguished Professor George Williams AO, said, "Ahead of next year's opening of our Greater Noida campus, Western Sydney University is pleased to demonstrate our long-standing commitment to India and our ambition to create new opportunities for students, researchers and industry across both countries."

"The new scholarships will help support talented students to pursue advanced studies and contribute as future researchers, innovators and leaders. We are proud to work alongside partners in NSW and India to expand access to high-quality education and strengthen collaboration in research, innovation and sustainability, including through our new JalSetu Centre of Excellence in Water Security, Digital Innovation and Community Resilience," he added. (ANI)

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