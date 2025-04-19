New US Ambassador visits Western Wall

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 19 (ANI/TPS): Newly appointed US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visited Jerusalem's Western Wall early Friday morning, just a day after landing in the country.

Accompanied by Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinowitz, Huckabee placed a note, handwritten by President Donald Trump in the stones and prayed "on behalf of the American people and President Donald Trump," he said.

"It's an honor to be here in the name of the President. His first instruction to me as ambassador was to come here and pray for peace in Jerusalem and the return of the hostages. That was my first mission," said Huckabee, a staunch evangelical and vocal supporter of Israel.

Rabinowitz thanked Huckabee for his immediate visit to the Wall, noting the symbolism and it brings.

"In these painful days of war, when our hostages are still in Hamas tunnels, your friendship and the President's prayers are deeply meaningful to the people of Israel and the global Jewish community," the rabbi said.

Huckabee also praised Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and US support for Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"I come today on behalf of the American people with prayers and best wishes--not just for Passover, but for all eternity--and with deep thanks for the values that unite us," Huckabee added. "The embassy here in Jerusalem and many more acts of friendship and bond."

Ambassador Huckabee is expected to formally present his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on Monday. (ANI/TPS)

