New York City honours "father of Indian democracy" with official day

By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], April 15 (ANI): New York City has proclaimed April 14 as "Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day," recognising the principal architect of India's Constitution on what would be his 134th birth anniversary.

Mayor Eric Adams signed the proclamation to honour Dr Ambedkar, who is revered globally as a pioneering champion of human rights and social justice.

The proclamation acknowledges Dr Ambedkar's enduring legacy in advancing democracy, dignity, and justice for historically marginalised communities.

"Dr Ambedkar advocated against exploitation and spent his life fighting for diversity, equity, and inclusion, which have long defined the five boroughs," Mayor Adams stated in the proclamation.

At a celebration in New York, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said, "His journey from Columbia to creating the future of India shows how New York has nurtured the world's greatest minds."

Calling Ambedkar a great leader, he said that Ambedkar's anniversary will be celebrated in the United Nations' Office in New York.

Dilip Chauhan is the Deputy Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Innovation in the NYC Mayor's Office for International Affairs, also spoke about Dr Ambedkar.

In his remarks, he said, "Dr. Ambedkar showed us that inclusion is not a favor but a fundamental right. He taught us to confront injustice not with silence but with solidarity. His legacy compels us to build bridges across cultures, amplify the voices of the oppressed, and challenge the systems that perpetuate inequality, wherever they may be."

The successful campaign for the New York proclamation was led by Deelip Mhaske, president of the Foundation for Human Horizon, who in 2016 initiated the first Ambedkar birth anniversary celebration at UN Headquarters with the blessing of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This proclamation is more than symbolic--it is a moral declaration that positions New York as a global capital for human rights and justice," Mhaske said.

"The recognition comes as Dr Ambedkar's message continues to resonate with contemporary struggles against inequality worldwide," Mhaske added.

He noted that this initiative "means a lot for the community and the followers of Dr Ambedkar."

He added that this recognition of the work of Dr Ambedkar will be "extraordinary" for the members of the community and those who believe in him.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire Indian diaspora and said, "We are really thankful to Mayor Adam for making Ambedkar a global icon."

Mhaske is instrumental in celebrating Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary at the UN, where leaders and representatives from 195 countries will participate in the events, organised by the Foundation For Human Horizon, a day-long celebration dedicated to Dr Ambedkar.

Ambedkar studied at Columbia University in New York, where his philosophy on justice and democracy was profoundly shaped -- ideas that would eventually help liberate more than 300 million people from institutional discrimination in India.

His work culminated in drafting India's Constitution, widely regarded as one of the world's most inclusive founding documents.

"Ours is a battle not for wealth or power. It is a battle for freedom," Dr Ambedkar once said.

The Columbia alumnus, who died in 1956, is remembered for his rallying cry to "educate, agitate, organise!" -- a message that resonates with social justice movements worldwide.

April 14 is now commemorated in over 100 countries through parliaments, UN missions, and academic institutions.

Helen Clark, former UNDP Administrator and New Zealand Prime Minister, previously noted at the United Nations that "Dr Ambedkar's vision continues to inspire our work, especially in advancing inclusion, equality, and dignity for all."

Last year, New York became the first American city to dedicate a street in Dr Ambedkar's honour, co-naming East 63rd Street in Manhattan as "Dr BR Ambedkar Way." (ANI)

