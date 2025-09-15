New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorses Zohran Mamdani for mayor ahead of November election

New York [US], September 15 (ANI): New York Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani for mayor ahead of the November election, describing him as a leader committed to affordability and safety in the city, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

In an opinion piece for The New York Times on Sunday, Hochul said her decision followed "frank conversations" with Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary in May. "In our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighbourhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family," she wrote. "I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable -- a goal I enthusiastically support," Hochul added.

According to Al Jazeera, Mamdani, a 33-year-old left-wing politician, secured 56.4 percent of votes in the Democratic primary, defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo, who has positioned himself as a pro-Israel candidate and was part of a legal team defending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has chosen to stay in the race despite his loss, highlighting divisions within the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Recent polls suggest Mamdani holds a 22-point lead, though prominent Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Congressman Ritchie Torres have not yet endorsed him. Hochul had previously been more cautious but her support signals a significant shift. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen criticised Democrats for their hesitation, saying in Iowa, "They need to get behind him, and get behind him now," accusing them of the "kind of spineless politics" that "people are sick of."

Al Jazeera reported that Mamdani has campaigned with independent Senator Bernie Sanders and progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal, but continues to receive fewer endorsements from centrist Democrats. Thanking Hochul, Mamdani welcomed her "support in unifying our party" and praised her "focus on making New York affordable" and "her resolve in standing up to Trump."

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has also weighed in, telling Fox and Friends that Mamdani's polling strength reflects "a rebellion against bad candidates ... they're tired of it." He added, "I'm not looking at the polls too carefully, but it would look like he is going to win, and that is a rebellion," while referring to Mamdani as "my little communist mayor."

A Quinnipiac University poll last week showed Mamdani at 45 percent among likely voters, followed by Cuomo at 23 percent. Republican Curtis Sliwa polled at 15 percent, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, stood at 12 percent. Trump dismissed Sliwa as "not exactly prime time."

Mamdani has described Adams as a "puppet" of Trump following their meetings, while Trump called Adams a "very nice person" but denied reports of offering him an ambassadorship, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)