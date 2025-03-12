New York: India participates in 69th Session of UN Commission on Status of Women

New York [US], March 12 (ANI): A delegation of the Government of India led by Annpurna Devi, Union Minister, Women and Child Development (WCD), participated in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), which started on March 10 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Annpurna Devi delivered India's national statement at the Ministerial Forum yesterday as per time in New York, US.

She highlighted the progress of India on gender equality addressing the 12 critical areas of concern with transformative 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-society approach' for empowering women across all walks of life.

Advertisement

She highlighted the transformative impact of flagship schemes which have significantly contributed to improving health, nutrition, education, and economic opportunities for women and children, the official statement observed.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Union Minister reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment and participated in the Ministerial Round Table addressing the priority theme on National mechanisms for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls: recommitting to, resourcing and accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action, also with a view to contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Advertisement

Emphasizing the need for strengthened implementation and outreach, Minister Annapurna Devi reiterated the government's resolve to ensure that every woman and girl has access to their rights and entitlements.

"The welfare of women and children is at the core of our nation's progress. Through a multi-pronged approach, we are working towards a future where every woman is empowered and every child is nurtured in a safe and supportive environment," the Minister stated.

As per the official statement, the session witnessed large-scale participation from all UN member states, intergovernmental organizations, the private sector, philanthropists, academia, civil society, women's collectives, and UN agencies.

Notably at the 69th CSW session, the Minister held bilateral meetings with leaders including Melrose Karminty (Sierra Leone), Sodyq S. Safoev (Uzbekistan), Vindhya Persaud (Guyana), and Antonia Orellana Guarello (Chile) to strengthen cooperation on gender equality and social welfare.

As per the official statement, the Commission for Women session is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality, the rights and the empowerment of women. A functional commission of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the forthcoming session of the Commission will be held from March 10- 21. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)