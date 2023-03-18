New Zealand bans TikTok for lawmakers

Wellington, March 17

New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation’s Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones, officials said on Friday.

The ban, which takes effect at the end of the month, follows similar moves in many other countries.

However, New Zealand’s ban will apply only to about 500 people in the parliamentary complex, not to all government workers like bans in the US and Britain. Other New Zealand agencies could decide later to impose their own bans. — AP