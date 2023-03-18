New Zealand bans TikTok for lawmakers

Wellington, March 17
New Zealand lawmakers and other workers inside the nation’s Parliament will be banned from having the TikTok app on their government phones, officials said on Friday.
The ban, which takes effect at the end of the month, follows similar moves in many other countries.
However, New Zealand’s ban will apply only to about 500 people in the parliamentary complex, not to all government workers like bans in the US and Britain. Other New Zealand agencies could decide later to impose their own bans. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...
Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama
The exchange of firing is on
India never halted trade relations with Pakistan: Indian diplomat
Suresh Kumar, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...