New Zealand funds projects to cut plastic waste

Wellington: The New Zealand government announced a funding of NZ$5.57 million for projects that will cut plastic waste and reduce its impact on the environment. The first four investments were announced to be made from the NZ$50 million Plastics Innovation Fund, which was set last year, Environment Minister David Parker said in a statement. The funds will help reduce the amount of plastic waste that gets into the environment and into landfill. ians

Scientists engineer mosquitoes that can't spread malaria

London: Scientists have genetically modified mosquitoes with the ability to slow the growth of malaria-causing parasites in their gut, an advance that can help prevent transmission of the disease to humans. The technique, described in a paper published in Science Advances journal. has been shown to dramatically reduce the possibility of malaria spread in a lab setting. If proven safe and effective in real-world settings, it could offer a powerful new tool to help eliminate malaria. pti

Missing for 17 days after earthquake, man found alive

Beijing: A hydropower station employee Gan Yu (28) who was missing for 17 days after an earthquake hit China's Sichuan province on September 5, has been found alive, according to reports. Gan was discovered by a local farmer who heard Gan's faint cries and spotted him lying injured under some trees. Gan said he survived the 17-day ordeal by eating wild fruits and drinking water. He was flown to a hospital and doctors said he had several fractures. ap

Peace hinges on Kashmir solution: Shehbaz at UN

United Nations: Pakistan is looking for peace with all its neighbours, including India, but sustainable peace and stability in South Asia remain contingent on a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said here on Friday. In his address to the UN General Assembly session, Shehbaz claimed that India's "illegal and unilateral" actions on August 5, 2019, to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further undermined the prospects of peace and inflamed regional tensions.