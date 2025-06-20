New Zealand High Commission, FDCI and Education New Zealand celebrate Matariki in India with unique cultural and fashion showcase

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The New Zealand High Commission, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Education New Zealand (ENZ), hosted an evening celebrating Matariki -- the Maori New Year -- through a cultural and fashion showcase in New Delhi.

Titled "RE/NEW: A Time to Shine," the event took place on Thursday, June 19, and focused on themes of culture, creativity, and sustainability. Bringing together government, design, and diplomatic stakeholders, the showcase was a vibrant reflection of cultural diplomacy in action.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In his remarks, he highlighted the deepening ties between India and New Zealand, citing recent high-level exchanges including the Indian President's visit to New Zealand, the New Zealand Prime Minister's visit to India, and his own recent visit to New Zealand.

Adding to the cultural ambience, the evening featured a traditional performance by the Maori cultural group Ngati Koraha, along with a curated fashion showcase. Twelve young designers from five institutions -- the National Institute of Fashion Technology and Pearl Academy in India, and Auckland University of Technology, Massey University, and Whitecliffe College in New Zealand -- presented collaborative collections. These ensembles fused indigenous Maori concepts with Indian textiles and techniques, representing the Matariki values of remembrance, renewal, and community.

To honour the creative efforts of the participants, a distinguished jury of fashion leaders, including designers Namrata Joshipura and Nikhil Mehra (of Shantnu & Nikhil), and fashion editors Nandini Bhalla (The Word) and Virender Bhardwaj (Esquire), selected the winning team: Ella Rhodes from Auckland University of Technology and Stuti Gupta from Pearl Academy. The runners-up were Samsara Jasper from Whitecliffe College and Vanya Aggarwal from NIFT.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick Rata said, "This is a special occasion for us as we mark Matariki, the Maori New Year, here in India. The values of Matariki -- connection, reflection, and renewal -- resonate deeply across cultures. The evening celebrates the shared creativity and enduring bonds between our peoples. We are honoured to bring to India a window into New Zealand's indigenous Maori culture through this unique partnership."

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi also welcomed the collaboration, stating, "It is a pleasure to be part of this collaboration and advance the cultural connections between India and New Zealand through the universal language of fashion. We are proud to support such cross-cultural initiatives that explore new narratives, foster sustainable design and inspire young talent to think global while honouring their roots."

Matariki marks the rising of the Pleiades star cluster in the Southern Hemisphere's midwinter sky and signifies the beginning of the Maori lunar calendar year. In Maori culture, it is a time to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future -- principles that closely align with India's own seasonal festivals.

"RE/NEW: A Time to Shine" was part of New Zealand's Cultural Diplomacy International Programme and reflected the strength of cultural ties between New Zealand and India, underscoring the role of creative industries in building global bridges. (ANI)

