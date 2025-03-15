New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon to visit India from March 16-20

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon will pay a visit to India from March 16-20, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in an official statement.

As per the schedule shared by the MEA, PM Luxon will arrive in India on March 16 and meet the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar later in the day.

On the second day of his visit, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat which will be followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders will see an exchange of MoUs at the Hyderabad House and later in the day, PM Luxon will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as observed by the MEA.

On Tuesday, March 18, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda will call on the New Zealand PM.

The MEA said in its statement that on Wednesday, March 19, PM Luxon will fly to Mumbai. In Mumbai, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis will call upon PM Luxon, which will be followed by a meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra, CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

The New Zealand PM's departure is scheduled for March 20.

In a post on X on March 10, PM Luxon announced that he would be visiting India with a senior business delegation.

Luxon said that strengthening India-New Zealand ties was a key priority for them.

"Next week, I'll be travelling to India with a senior business delegation. Strengthening New Zealand's relationship with India is a key priority for my Government," he said.

Luxon said that he wants to increase trade and business opportunities between the two countries and promote New Zealand as an investment destination.

"India is the fifth largest economy in the world and I am focused on increasing trade and business opportunities between our two countries and promoting New Zealand as an investment destination. Trade is a key part of our plan to grow the economy to reduce the cost of living and create more jobs and higher incomes for all New Zealanders," he said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Luxon will pay an official visit to India from March 16-20, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The statement said that this would be Luxon's first visit to India as the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"This would be the first visit to India by Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon in his present capacity. He will visit New Delhi and Mumbai before returning to Wellington on March 20, 2025," the statement said. (ANI)

