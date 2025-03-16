DT
PT
New Zealand PM to arrive in India today, set to be chief guest at Raisina Dialogue Edition 10

New Zealand PM to arrive in India today, set to be chief guest at Raisina Dialogue Edition 10

ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi today for an official visit.

Luxon will attend the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

A high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, businesses, media and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand, will accompany him during the visit to India.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated, "PM @chrisluxonmp will be arriving shortly on an Official Visit to India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, businesses, media, and members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand."

Later in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on Christopher Luxon. On Monday, he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, according to the media advisory released by MEA.

During his visit, Luxon and PM Narendra Modi will meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. The leaders will see an exchange of MoUs at the Hyderabad House, and later in the day, PM Luxon will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to MEA. On Tuesday, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.

He will travel to Mumbai on Wednesday. During his visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will call on Christopher Luxon. New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon will meet Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan. He will depart from India on March 20. (ANI)

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue will be held from March 17-19.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17. The theme of the 2025 edition is "Kalachakra - People, Peace and Planet." The 10th Raisina Dialogue will witness the participation of representatives from about 125 countries, including ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, military commanders, captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, academics, journalists, scholars on strategic affairs, experts from leading think tanks, and youth. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

