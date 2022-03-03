New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faces down frustration over pandemic curbs

Anger over vaccine mandates for people working in sectors such as health and education and strict border closures have put pressure on the government to now soften its stance in line with much of the rest of the world

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faces down frustration over pandemic curbs

Demonstrators and police face off at a protest opposing coronavirus vaccine mandates in Wellington. PTI

Reuters

WELLINGTON, March 3

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sought to cool simmering resentment over the slow unlocking of the country's pandemic restrictions on Thursday, a day after police cleared a weeks-long Canada-style protest outside parliament.

Police in riot gear battled protesters late into the night on Wednesday, finally bringing an end to the occupation which, despite acts of violence and extremist elements, helped rally some support for its calls to end pandemic restrictions.

In a special session of parliament to discuss the protest, the most violent in decades in the normally peaceful city, Ardern promised things would change, but gave no timeframe for easing curbs.

"Our people are coming home. Soon, tourists will return.

Vaccine passes, mandates, restrictions – they will all change.

There is reason to feel hopeful," she said.

A one-time poster child for tackling the coronavirus, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept the country largely COVID-19 free until the end of last year, winning Ardern strong support. Total deaths stand at just 56.

However, anger over vaccine mandates for people working in sectors such as health and education and strict border closures have put pressure on the government to now soften its stance in line with much of the rest of the world.

"Ardern has to weave a path between acknowledging some of the government's mistakes without appearing like the protesters had a point," said Andrew Hughes from the Research School of Management at Australian National University.

"She can't be seen condoning their behaviour but she also can't be seen as tone deaf."

A Horizon Research snap poll released on Feb. 18 found 30% of those polled supported the protests and about the same percentage was opposed to Ardern's vaccine mandate policy.

Some local businesses helped fund the encampment and well known figures such as Olympic yachtsman Russell Coutts, Winston Peters, a former deputy prime minister under Ardern, and former prime minister Jim Bolger urged dialogue.

"I'm not anti-vaccine (I'm vaccinated) but I'm definitely against forced vaccinations," Coutts said in a Facebook post two weeks ago.

Ardern refused to meet the protesters, who she said had resorted to violence and bullying.

OMICRON SHIFT

The country of 5 million has a high COVID vaccination rate, with more than 95% of the eligible population double vaccinated.

More than 70% of people have had a booster dose.

COVID-19 cases were restricted to fewer than 15,000 in total by end-2021 through a strict elimination approach, but the arrival of the Omicron variant has seen cases top 20,000 a day, reaching a cumulative total of nearly 150,000 on Thursday.

The government says restrictions that have frayed the public's patience are set to stay in place until at least mid-March, when the Omicron surge is expected to peak.

The saga has dented Ardern's popularity since she won a second term in a landslide election victory in 2020.

Her support fell to 35%, its lowest level since she became prime minister in 2017, according to a 1News Kantar Public poll at the end of January. However, Ardern remains preferred prime minister and her centre-left coalition government is still on course to win the next election in late 2023.

The government has made some changes to its tough stand on borders that prevented many Kiwis from returning home due to a compulsory stay in limited quarantine facilities.

But the border remains closed to foreigners, unlike in neighbouring Australia which relaxed curbs this month.

Ardern said last week that her cabinet may bring forward the entry of foreign tourists from the current proposed date of October, but again gave no timeframe.

"Unquestionably Ardern's elimination strategy was a massive success and saved lots of lives," said Martin Newell, a spokesman for Grounded Kiwis, representing overseas New Zealanders.

"But with Omicron the government just seems to have been mentally unprepared for a shift in its approach."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

2
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

3
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

4
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

5
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

6
Punjab

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

7
Nation

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

8
Punjab

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

9
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine

10
Nation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Don't Miss

View All
In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase

The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...

No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...

IAF’s 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon airbase

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people in 19 flights on Thursday

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today

Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Ukraine war escalates, 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon