Next 50 years of ties will be defined by innovation, sustainability, shared prosperity: PM Modi after conclusion of his Seychelles visit

Victoria [Seychelles], June 29 (ANI): After concluding this three-day state visit to the East African island nation of Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the past fifty years of diplomatic relations marked by "deep trust and shared progress" between the two nations while noting that the next fifty years of India-Seychelles relations would be defined by "innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity".

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Describing his visit as one marked by "substantive outcomes" that would further strengthen bilateral ties, PM Modi, in a post on X after he emplaned for New Delhi, highlighted the significance of the visit, which also coincided with Seychelles' 50th Independence anniversary and his participation in the country's National Day celebrations, where he was the Guest of Honour.

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"My visit to Seychelles has been filled with substantive outcomes that will boost the India-Seychelles friendship. I can confidently say that while the past fifty years of our relationship have been marked by deep trust and shared progress, the next fifty years will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity," the post read.

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"I am happy to have joined the National Day celebrations and that too during the time when Seychelles marks 50 years of Independence. I thank President Herminie, the Government and people of Seychelles for their affection," it added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a significant milestone in bilateral ties, noting that Prime Minister Modi departed for India after what it termed a "highly successful" State Visit.

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The Prime Minister was seen off by Seychelles Vice-President Sebastien Pillay.

"A productive visit concludes. PM Narendra Modi has departed for India after a highly successful visit to Seychelles. In a special gesture, PM was seen off by Vice-President Sebastien Pillay. The State Visit of the PM marked a significant milestone in India-Seychelles ties, reinforcing the shared commitment of deepening cooperation across sectors and advancing a common vision for a safe and prosperous Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a post on X.

PM Modi's visit from June 27 to June 29 was at the invitation of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, aimed at turning a new page in the bilateral relationship and expanding India's strategic footprint across the Indian Ocean region.

Before departing, PM Modi engaged with members of the Indian community in Seychelles and lauded their contribution to the country's development while highlighting their enduring ties with India.

"Had a wonderful interaction with members of the Indian community in Seychelles. They are making effective contributions to Seychelles' progress. At the same time, their connection with India is still very strong," he said in a post on X.

The MEA said the Prime Minister interacted with select members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India, appreciating the community's contribution to the socio-economic development of Seychelles.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Seychelles. PM appreciated the valuable contributions of the Indian diaspora to the socio-economic development of Seychelles. PM underlined the important role played by the Indian community in further strengthening the longstanding and people-centric partnership between India and Seychelles," the ministry stated.

During his third day of the visit, the Prime Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Peace Park in Victoria.

"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Peace Park in Victoria. Bapu's ideals transcend generations, uniting people in the pursuit of peace, justice and human dignity. His thoughts continue to inspire our collective endeavour for a better world," he posted.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple, one of Seychelles' prominent Hindu temples, and commended the Seychelles Hindu Kovil Sangam for preserving and promoting Indian culture and spirituality.

"Prayed at the Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple in Victoria, the prominent Hindu temple of Seychelles. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless everyone with wisdom, strength and prosperity," he wrote in a post on X.

"I would like to appreciate the Seychelles Hindu Kovil Sangam for their efforts towards the building of the Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple and for popularising different aspects of Indian culture and spirituality in Seychelles," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi's visit underscored the longstanding partnership between India and Seychelles, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across diverse sectors and working together towards ensuring peace, security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi attended the National Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' independence. He was the Guest of Honour at the landmark event, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this rare distinction.

He also addressed the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

India and Seychelles also signed 19 memoranda of understanding (MoU) and agreements, including an extradition treaty to combat transnational crime and development assistance. (ANI)

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