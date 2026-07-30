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Home / World / Ngulkham Jathom Gangte appointed India's next Ambassador to Mexico

Ngulkham Jathom Gangte appointed India's next Ambassador to Mexico

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ANI
Updated At : 02:03 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Senior diplomat Ngulkham Jathom Gangte has been named India's next Ambassador to Mexico, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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A 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Gangte currently serves as Special Secretary within the ministry.

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Announcing the key diplomatic assignment on Wednesday, the ministry highlighted his upcoming transition to the new role.

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"Ngulkham Jathom Gangte (IFS: 1994), presently Special Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mexico. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the ministry said in a statement.

Prior to his current assignment at Headquarters in New Delhi, the seasoned diplomat served as India's Ambassador to Tunisia starting in 2021, alongside concurrent accreditation to Libya.

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His foreign tenure also includes serving as High Commissioner of India to Zambia between 2017 and 2021.

Throughout an extensive career spanning African affairs, European engagements, and multilateral diplomacy, Gangte has held overseas postings across Indian missions in Egypt, Morocco, Ireland, and Tanzania.

Within the MEA Headquarters, he has managed multiple key portfolios in administrative and executive capacities, including Deputy Secretary, Director, and Joint Secretary.

An alumnus of Delhi University's Hansraj College with a background in Chemistry, his upcoming deployment to Mexico arrives as New Delhi moves to bolster its strategic, trade, and diplomatic footprint across Latin America. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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