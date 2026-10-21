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Home / World / Nigeria reports first imported Ebola Bundibugyo case in Abuja: WHO

Nigeria reports first imported Ebola Bundibugyo case in Abuja: WHO

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ANI
Updated At : 09:49 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Abuja [Nigeria], October 21 (ANI): Nigeria has confirmed an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 44 contacts identified and being monitored.

The case makes Nigeria the fifth country to detect the virus since an outbreak of the disease was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on May 15, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press release.

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According to Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the patient is a woman who recently travelled to Nigeria from Uganda. Her symptoms began on October 7, four days after her arrival in the country, and she sought medical care at a private health facility in Abuja on October 11.

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Laboratory testing confirmed the Bundibugyo virus infection on October 20. The patient is currently in isolation and receiving medical care, while investigations are underway to determine the likely source of infection and establish her complete travel and exposure history.

The ministry has identified 44 contacts who are being monitored as health authorities intensify efforts to trace other people who may have been exposed to the virus. Infection prevention and control measures are also being strengthened at the private health facility where the patient sought treatment.

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The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its incident management system to coordinate the response, according to the press release.

The WHO and its partners are working with Nigerian health authorities to strengthen case investigations, contact tracing and infection prevention measures. Support also includes providing essential supplies, including personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

The WHO has urged countries across the region to maintain a high level of preparedness as the outbreak in the DRC continues to evolve. The press release noted that Kenya had reported nine cases linked to an imported case in recent weeks.

Countries have been advised to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure laboratories can safely test suspected cases, maintain rapid response and clinical teams, reinforce infection prevention measures in public and private healthcare facilities, and stock essential supplies.

The WHO also called for heightened monitoring at points of entry and continued engagement with communities to facilitate early detection and prevent further transmission.

The organisation advised against imposing travel or trade restrictions on affected countries and said it was continuing to monitor and verify such measures where necessary.

The WHO said its risk assessment of the outbreak would be regularly updated as new information becomes available. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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