Nigerian chef attempts cooking world record

IANS

LAGOS: A Nigerian chef has spent 100 hours preparing meals non-stop, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest ever cooking session by an individual. Hilda Bassey, a chef Lagos, started cooking on Thursday and ended on Monday night. Reuters

42 years on, UK police to reopen murder case

London: The Sussex police are set to re-examine the case of an eight year-old Indian-origin boy, Vishal Mehrotra, who was found dead months after he mysteriously disappeared in 1981 in London, media reports said.