DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Nigerian President Tinubu declares three-day national mourning after Air Force jet crash kills 32

Nigerian President Tinubu declares three-day national mourning after Air Force jet crash kills 32

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abuja [Nigeria], October 6 (ANI): Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday (local time) declared three days of national mourning following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 jet in Ondo State that killed 32 people, including Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

Tinubu also directed that flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of the Air Force personnel who died in the crash, according to a State House press release.

Advertisement

The aircraft crashed on Monday morning near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State while on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

Advertisement

It was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members.

Expressing his condolences to the families of those killed, Tinubu said the loss was a painful moment for the country's Armed Forces.

Advertisement

"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Tinubu said in a statement.

The Nigerian president has directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately investigate the cause of the crash, with the stated aim of preventing similar incidents in the future.

"I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences," he said.

Tinubu also commended the Air Force for launching a search and rescue operation following the accident and praised first responders and the Ondo State Government for their response at the crash site.

"I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation following the accident," the President said.

He also offered prayers for the deceased and assured the Nigerian Air Force of continued government support.

"I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts