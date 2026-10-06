Nigerian President Tinubu declares three-day national mourning after Air Force jet crash kills 32

Abuja [Nigeria], October 6 (ANI): Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday (local time) declared three days of national mourning following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 jet in Ondo State that killed 32 people, including Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

Tinubu also directed that flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of the Air Force personnel who died in the crash, according to a State House press release.

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The aircraft crashed on Monday morning near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State while on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

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It was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members.

Expressing his condolences to the families of those killed, Tinubu said the loss was a painful moment for the country's Armed Forces.

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"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Tinubu said in a statement.

The Nigerian president has directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately investigate the cause of the crash, with the stated aim of preventing similar incidents in the future.

"I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences," he said.

Tinubu also commended the Air Force for launching a search and rescue operation following the accident and praised first responders and the Ondo State Government for their response at the crash site.

"I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation following the accident," the President said.

He also offered prayers for the deceased and assured the Nigerian Air Force of continued government support.

"I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation," he added. (ANI)

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