Nikki Haley flags China threat, for stronger bond with India

Washington, June 28
Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, has called for stronger bonds with countries like India, Japan and Australia which can help ward off the growing influence of Communist China which is the “greatest threat” to the American security and prosperity by far.
The Indian-origin former governor of North Carolina, who is now running for the Republican presidential nomination, also vowed to bring about a “sea change” in US policy towards China if she is elected President in 2024.
“Communist China is the greatest threat to American security and prosperity by far,” Haley said at the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank in Washington. “It is the most dangerous foreign threat we’ve faced since the Second World War,” the 51-year-old leader, who is contesting against former president Donald Trump, said. She also criticised Biden on his administration’s interactions with China. — PTI
‘Greatest challenge’
