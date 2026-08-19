Nine Bangladeshis killed in Kolkata fire, says Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, early this morning, resulting in the loss of life of several Bangladeshi nationals.

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Upon receiving the news, officials from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata immediately arrived at the scene to gather information about the deceased and the injured.

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"According to local authorities, a total of nine people have died in the fire so far. Local police have confirmed the identities of five Bangladeshi nationals among the deceased", the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said in a statement.

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"The Deputy High Commission has contacted the families of the victims, and four of them have been identified as members of the same family", it added.

"The identities of the remaining victims have not yet been confirmed by local authorities. Additionally, six injured Bangladeshi nationals were released after receiving primary treatment.", the statement said.

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"Officials from the Deputy High Commission are maintaining continuous contact with the hospital and local police to provide round-the-clock assistance to Bangladeshi citizens. A 24/7 helpline has also been established by the Deputy High Commission.", the statement said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata are maintaining close communication with the relevant Indian authorities regarding the situation.", it said.

Meanwhile, following the tragic fire at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street that claimed nine lives, Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Nine people, including one child, died in the fire, which erupted during the early hours on Wednesday, police said. Around 60 others were also rescued from the burning building.

Following the fire, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul said the government is planning to form a team to check whether hotels across the city have valid permits and fire licences, flagging that the building housed multiple hotels crammed with small rooms across its floors.

Paul arrived at the site to inspect the hotel, asserting that action would be taken in the case.

"We are planning to form a team to check whether the hotels have valid permits and fire licences. Ten hotels are being run across three floors of a single building, with small rooms. This cannot be allowed. The police are still checking whether they are Bangladeshi or Indian. The police will confirm this after the investigation. Definitely, action will be taken. We have not spoken to the Chief Minister yet, but after speaking to the Chief Minister, we will make any announcement," Paul told reporters. (ANI)

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