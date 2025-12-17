Nine-day transporters' strike chokes Karachi port, industries face shutdown

Karachi [Pakistan] December 17 (ANI): Business leaders are concerned that economic activities in the port city and the province may halt, and local production could cease due to a cargo transporters' strike that has persisted for nine days, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

Representatives from various business organisations have called on the Sindh government to take action and resolve the ongoing strike, which is severely affecting industrial production and supply chains.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to the chief minister of Sindh, Abdul Aleem, Secretary General of the Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce Industry (OICCI), expressed that the situation is extremely troubling for the country's industry and commerce. He mentioned that he had brought this issue to the attention of the chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh on December 12, but that it only partially alleviated the concerns in Punjab. However, he noted that conditions in Sindh and the Karachi port, concerning both inbound and outbound goods, have not improved, as cited in the Dawn report.

Advertisement

"Many of our members have indicated that trucks from Punjab still cannot access Karachi, and port operations are significantly hindered, putting several major manufacturing facilities at immediate risk of closing," he informed the Sindh chief minister. "One member of OICCI reported that their production lines halted this morning, while others anticipate shutdowns between tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday," he added, noting that "OICCI members also reported that crucial raw materials and finished goods are trapped on highways."

According to the Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), the supply of edible oil, ghee, and other essential commodities has been disrupted, while the transport of industrial raw materials has come to a standstill. Mr Rehan cautioned that halting raw material supplies could jeopardise the entire production process, leading to serious consequences for the economy. He stated that the delivery of imported goods has completely ceased, leading to consignments being stuck at ports and putting businesses at risk of significant financial losses due to demurrage and detention fees, as highlighted in the Dawn report.

Advertisement

The General Secretary of the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers stated that the transporters' strike is having a devastating effect on industrial production and supply chains. They warned that continued disruptions could lead to job losses and wage reductions for workers, along with long-lasting harm to Pakistan's industrial reputation. He called on both federal and provincial authorities to enter discussions with the transporters, revise the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 2025, and adopt a balanced approach that guarantees road safety without crippling industry and production, as reported by Dawn.

Transport leaders have warned that unless the contentious provisions of the ordinance are withdrawn or significantly revised, transport for both goods and passengers throughout the country will remain suspended, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)