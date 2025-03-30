Nine injured as mini truck collides with pickup van in Pakistan

Multan [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): At least nine people were injured when a mini truck collided with a pickup van near Multan in Pakistan on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue officials, the accident took place near Head Naubahar where a mini truck collided with a pickup carrying commuters, as per ARY News.

Five injured identified as Nasir (25), Aqeel Ahmed (26), Jahangir (16), Zahid (31) and Jind Wada (19) were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital after first aid. While four others who sustained minor injuries were treated on the spot.

Earlier, at least three, including two brothers, were killed in a road accident that took place near Daraban Road, near the Tekin Adda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a motorbike crossing the Daraban Road area near Tekin Adda.

As a result of accident, three people, including two brothers riding on bike died on the spot who were identified as Irfan son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib, Saifullah son of Ismatullah resident of Kotla Habib while third person could not be identified.

Before this, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub, ARY News reported.

The accident occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi. The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Earlier on March 24, Pakistan's Rawalpindi witnessed a surge in violent crime, with over 100 incidents, including 17 robberies that left two dead, leaving residents feeling increasingly unsafe, Dawn reported.

This alarming rise in crime has sparked widespread concern among residents of the garrison city. The victims of these robberies included individuals from various walks of life, Dawn reported.

Multiple cases of robbery, theft, and assault have been reported in the city. (ANI)

