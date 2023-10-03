Nine killed in Mexican church roof collapse

MEXICO CITY, October 2

A church roof collapsed during Sunday Mass in a northern Mexican city killing at least nine persons and injuring 40, authorities said, as rescuers worked into the night, desperately looking for another 30 persons believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Military personnel supported emergency services using rescue dogs and earth moving equipment to identify and dig out survivors from the ruins of the church in Ciudad Madero, a city on the Gulf coast near the port of Tampico. — Reuters