DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Nine months of silence: Pakistan accused of enforced disappearance of Baloch brothers, family left in agony

Nine months of silence: Pakistan accused of enforced disappearance of Baloch brothers, family left in agony

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Nine months have passed since the alleged enforced disappearance of two Baloch brothers, Junaid Hameed and Yasir Hameed, yet their family remains without any official word on their fate or whereabouts, deepening their anguish and sense of abandonment, The Balochistan Post reported.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, Junaid Hameed was allegedly abducted on October 8, 2024, near the Bhawani Shah Pump in Hub Chowki by Pakistani security forces. Merely three days later, on October 11, his elder brother Yasir Hameed was reportedly picked up from Khil, Kalat. Since then, both have remained missing, with no legal acknowledgement or explanation provided by the authorities.

In a statement issued this week, their sister Yasmeen Hameed described the past nine months as a "relentless nightmare" marked by fear, uncertainty, and psychological torment. "These nine months have been like living through a horror story," she said. "Every moment is filled with restlessness, fear, and hopelessness. The silence of the state institutions only deepens our despair."

Advertisement

The Balochistan Post reported that Yasmeen has taken all legal avenues available to her. She has filed numerous petitions, taken part in protest demonstrations, and met with officials who repeatedly assured her of progress. Despite these efforts, no meaningful information has been shared, and no developments have occurred.

"Despite being promised by officials that our loved ones would be surfaced, nothing has changed. My brothers have disappeared," Yasmeen told The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

Their case highlights a wider pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where families often face silence, fear, and harassment. Human rights organisations have long raised concerns over the state's failure to ensure justice and accountability in such cases.

Yasmeen has now become the public face of her family's struggle. "We want answers. We want justice. We want the safe recovery of our loved ones. Please raise your voice with us," she pleaded to the public through The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts