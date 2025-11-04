Nine parties all set to merge tomorrow in Nepal to form "Nepali Communist Party" as election approaches near

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 4 (ANI): A merger of nine parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre, is set to take place on Wednesday to form the "Nepali Communist Party" with the approaching March election after the Gen-Z revolution in the Himalayan Nation.

Advertisement

The CPN-Maoist Center led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" held the final meeting of the General Convention Organizing Committee on Tuesday. Addressing the final meeting, Narayankaji Shrestha, the Vice-Chair of the party, claimed that the Gen-Z protest had become a call for the party to come together under a single umbrella.

Advertisement

"It is also our agenda- good governance, political stability and prosperity, which also relates to the Gen-Z (revolution). Addressing and anticipating their demand as we move forward, we are forerunning in the path of development, the election should be held on the announced date, we have been voicing for it. We have felt threatened to our national sovereignty, constitution and our democracy, we need to be more cautious while taking the steps forward," Shrestha said.

Advertisement

Senior leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha explained that the broad left unity aims to fulfil the national responsibilities of ensuring economic prosperity, good governance, and controlling corruption.

He stressed that restructuring and polarisation within the communist movement are essential and that bringing all patriotic forces together is now inevitable.

Advertisement

"While we were working to bring the changes in the nation, at the right time, this new political scenario developed, and now we are at a new juncture in time, making another historic move. Our party the Communist Party of Nepal- Maoist Center, CPN- Unified Socialist and other seven parties, we are forming a new unified party. A total of 9 new parties have signed onto the document, giving a new avenue to the Nepali communist movement for which agreement has been struck," Shrestha, also the former Home and Foreign Affairs minister, said.

The merger announcement scheduled for Wednesday includes the Maoist Centre, CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Samajbadi Party, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, CPN (Maoist Socialist), CPN (Samyabadi), and other left factions.

As per the leaders, the guiding principle of the new party will be Marxism-Leninism, while the political program will focus on scientific socialism with Nepali characteristics. The joint meeting of all participating central committees will finalise the party declaration, interim statute, and central leadership structure. The new party has agreed to adopt a five-pointed star as its election symbol.

Unification amongst the communist parties ahead of the elections is not new in Nepal. After the September uprising of the Gen-Z, then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was deposed from the post. At least 72 people were killed in two days of bloodshed, which threw Oli off the post as premier.

The Himalayan Nation, after five days of deliberation and debate, appointed Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister, who recommended dissolving the parliament and is mandated to conduct the election on March 5, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)