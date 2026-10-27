DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Nirmala Sitharaman, Jayant Singh meet Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois during his state visit to India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Jayant Singh meet Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois during his state visit to India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:57 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State Jayant Singh met Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein in New Delhi on Tuesday, as India and the European nation seek to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across trade, investment, technology and other key sectors.

Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada also met Sabine Monauni, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Environment and Culture of Liechtenstein.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Krishna S Vatsa, Member and Head of Department at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), held a meeting with Hereditary Prince Alois.

Advertisement

The meetings followed discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie at Hyderabad House, where the two sides reviewed the India-Liechtenstein partnership and explored opportunities for further cooperation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the discussions focused on deepening cooperation in trade and investment, innovation, science and technology, skill development and people-to-people ties.

Advertisement

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to working together to reform and strengthen multilateral institutions, including the United Nations. They welcomed the positive momentum generated by the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

During the state visit, Hereditary Prince Alois highlighted the importance Liechtenstein attached to its relationship with India, describing the visit as a historic milestone.

He said the implementation of TEPA had provided fresh impetus to bilateral engagement and identified innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology as sectors with significant potential for expanded economic cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on the Hereditary Prince, stating that the bilateral partnership was witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of areas, driven by opportunities created by the India-EFTA agreement.

Earlier, the royal couple paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where they participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and signed the visitors' book.

The state visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein following the implementation of the India-EFTA TEPA in 2025, which aims to strengthen trade and economic relations between the partners. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts