Nita Ambani shares what she considers her greatest achievements at Harvard India Conference

Boston [US], February 20 (ANI): Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani recently delivered a keynote address at Harvard India Conference, where shared what she considered her greatest achievements: raising three kind and compassionate children, nurturing 75,000 children who have graduated from her schools, and creating timeless institutions like Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

In her address, Nita Ambani said, "As a teacher, I think my first priority was to raise my children well and I think I've raised kind, compassionate children who are doing some wonderful things. So, I'm very proud of Akash, Isha and Anant. But I must say that I'm also proud of the 75,000 children who have graduated from our schools. I think I had the privilege to shape in a small way their future."

"My second would be building institutions. I've really enjoyed creating institutions which are timeless.

Advertisement

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School and the 14 other schools that we run as a foundation. Mumbai Indians, the Reliance Foundation Hospital and of course the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre," she added.

Nita Ambani is married to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The couple share three children together -- Akash, Isha and Anant.

Advertisement

During the address, Nita Ambani also became emotional, sharing how her mother felt proud that the same Harvard she aspired for but could not send young Nita due to financial constraints, has today invited her to deliver the keynote session on their prestigious platform.

In a video posted by Reliance Industries Limited, Nita could be seen saying, "Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said, when Neeta was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I just want to thank you all so much for making my mother so happy today."

Nita Ambani also spoke about her youngest son, Anant Ambani and shared his journey through challenges, his positivity, spirituality, and how he found love in Radhika Merchant. She described Anant as deeply religious and spiritual and also mentioned his lifelong battle with "obesity" and how he remained positive despite the difficulties.

"Anant is my youngest child, and he's very, very religious and deeply rooted in spirituality. He has fought obesity throughout his life and yet been so positive. And there he meets his life partner, Radhika. You just have to see them together; they are magic," she said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)