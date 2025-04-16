Nitin Gadkari meets Japanese envoy Keiichi Ono in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met Keiichi Ono, the Ambassador of Japan to India, in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sharing a video on X, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, called on in Delhi today."

Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, focused on integrating Road Safety into the school education system.

In a post on X, the Union Minister shared the alarming statistic of accidents, and wrote, "In 2023 alone, over 11,000 lives were lost near school and institutional areas, including more than 10,000 children under the age of 18. This alarming statistic demands urgent action."

"With the active support of the Ministry of Education, we are set to expand the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan to schools across India, aiming to sensitise our future generations about road safety--a concern of national importance," the post added.

The meeting underscored the urgent need to establish Safe School Zones, enforce strict protocols for children's entry and exit during school hours, and ensure full compliance with safety standards in school buses and vans.

Earlier, while attending an event in Mumbai, Union Minister of Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that India can become 'Vishwaguru' only after we build an international-standard infrastructure.

"If we want to develop our country, if we want to make our country a Vishwaguru, if we want to make our country the third largest economy in the world, if we want to make our country a five billion dollar economy which our Prime Minister wants to fulfill, the first requirement is to build international standard infrastructure in the country," Gadkari said at 78th Vasant Vyakhyanmala organized by Amar Hind Mandal.

He further said that if India wants to make our country 'Vishwaguru, 'we have to import less, and exports should be increased, trying to bring logistics costs on a single digit.

'"Mumbai is also in the red zone and therefore, in the coming time, there is a need to work in Mumbai on both air and water pollution," he added.

Gadkari further said that he has warned the contractor to not compromise with the quality.

"We never compromised with quality, I said the contractor will put you in prison or black-list. The quality must be excellent. There are no corruption allegations yet, all transparency. I won't talk much about the toll, but within 15 days, such a policy will come, You will not have any complaints about tolls, I am not talking about Maharashtra tolls, I am talking about national highways," Gadkari said. (ANI)

