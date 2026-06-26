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Home / World / Nitin Nabin hosts Mission Heads from 23 EU countries in special 'Know BJP' session

Nitin Nabin hosts Mission Heads from 23 EU countries in special 'Know BJP' session

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin interacted with Mission Heads of 23 European Union member countries, along with the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to India, at the BJP National Headquarters, New Delhi, under the KNOW BJP initiative on Friday.

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As per the press release by the BJP, in his opening remarks, the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to India appreciated the KNOW BJP initiative and said that such interactions help deepen understanding of India's democratic and political processes. He also expressed happiness over the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, noting it as an important development in the India-EU partnership.

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During the interaction, Nitin Nabin spoke about the BJP's historical journey, ideology, organisational structure and growth as the world's largest political party. He highlighted the party's deep grassroots connect, disciplined organisational framework and commitment to public service.

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The press release said that Nabin also shared the transformational journey of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to the digital revolution in India, the expansion of digital public infrastructure and the role of technology in empowering ordinary citizens. He also mentioned India's growing focus on clean energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductor development and emerging technologies.

Speaking on India-EU relations, Nitin Nabin appreciated the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and said that it marks an important milestone in strengthening the economic partnership between India and the European Union. He noted that the partnership between India and Europe is not limited to trade alone, but also includes technology, innovation, clean energy, education, connectivity and people-to-people ties, the press release said.

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The interaction also provided an opportunity to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP's governance vision, organisational model and ongoing activities. The Mission Heads appreciated the KNOW BJP initiative and the opportunity to engage directly with the BJP leadership.

The meeting was also joined by Anil Baluni, BJP National Media Head and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department, BJP. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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