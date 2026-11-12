New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India on Thursday emphasised the need to remain actively in dialogue with Myanmar, lauding ASEAN's initiatives to engage with its government over the conflicts and dire humanitarian situation in the country.

Addressing a special press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manila for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and East Asia Summit, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18, Secretary (East) Rupendra Tandon denounced the idea of isolating Myanmar, recognising continued dialogue as the ideal approach.

"Myanmar, well, our position has always been very clear. We have always said that isolating Myanmar is not the right approach, because if we do someone else will fill that vacuum. So engagement, there is no alternative to engagement. We strongly support ASEAN initiatives to engage the Myanmar government," he said.

Highlighting the complex history and society of Myanmar, the MEA Secretary stated that "patience and consistency" in engagements with the country is necessary.

Advertisement

"Our only counsel is that we have to take into account that this is a country with a complex history, a complex society. So patience and consistency in engagement is a very important part. This is what our stance usually is," he noted.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi during the latter's visit to India.

According to the MEA, during the interaction, PM Modi raised concerns over the impact of Myanmar's armed group activities along India's border areas and discussed the issue of refugees with the President.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister specifically addressed concerns about cross-border spillover from Myanmar's internal conflict, while noting that such actions, along with corresponding military operations by the Myanmar Army close to the border, have significant implications for people living on the Indian side.

"This issue was raised by the Prime Minister today in the conversation and he emphasized this point: that these groups, their activities continue around our borders. And in response, the actions of the Myanmar army against them also happen very close to the borders," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a briefing.

"And it has a lot of impact on the people living on this side, the Indian side of the border. So sometimes, there can be some damage there, or as you also said, many refugees come to our side from across that border," he added.

Advertisement

Misri added that PM Modi urged Myanmar authorities to ensure that operations near the border do not harm civilians living on the Indian side.

On the refugee situation, Misri acknowledged the influx into Mizoram due to the active hostilities in the Southeast Asian country.

"We all know that refugees have come to Mizoram for some time because of this reason," he said."As far as the issue of refugees is concerned, it is a bit of a more complicated matter. There is a system to send the refugees back; there is a mechanism for it. And the authorities of both countries are in contact with each other as to how they will be sent back," Misri said.

Misri pointed out that a final agreement among all stakeholders has not yet been reached, but emphasised that PM Modi highlighted the importance of Myanmar returning to democracy, achieving lasting peace, ensuring inclusivity, and involving all stakeholders in the process.

Notably, during a summit in Jakarta on April 24, 2021, the nine ASEAN leaders and Myanmar's military ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, reached a five-point consensus: an immediate cessation of violence in the country, inclusive dialogue among all involved parties, the designation of a special envoy, the delivery of humanitarian aid through ASEAN, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet with all stakeholders. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)