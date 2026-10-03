Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Saturday praised Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery during a mid-air crisis, saying his courageous actions helped save the lives of over 170 passengers and crew and brought immense honour to India on the global stage.

Extolling the captain's presence of mind and fortitude, MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh commended Machchhar's devotion and response during the life-threatening ordeal, highlighting that the global recognition he has received transcends any formal commendation.

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"I must say that Captain Machchhar performed a truly courageous act, and if he drew inspiration from the Hanuman Chalisa, that is excellent. He saved the lives of 174 people and has brought pride and honour to our country on the global stage. No amount of praise is enough for Captain Machchhar. He is highly deserving of the award Gujarat has given him, and I am confident he will receive even greater honours from the nation. However, the global acclaim he has received, including a conversation with the Prime Minister, surpasses any formal award," MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh told ANI.

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The Gujarat government announced the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for the Indian pilot, recognising Machchhar's courage and presence of mind during the incident.

The Minister's remarks came after global praise for Captain Machchhar, who, despite sustaining injuries, managed to reach and open the cockpit door, allowing others to enter and help overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, following which Machchhar was taken to hospital for treatment.

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Captain Machchhar, who is currently in advanced medical supervision in the UAE, is "recovering well." The Embassy of India in the UAE provided an update of the Indian pilot's health, noting that he remains under "excellent medical care" as the Embassy continues to extend support to the Emirati authorities and the Machchhar family.

"UPDATE: Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to the UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health," the Embassy wrote.

During a recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Machchhar revealed that he repeatedly recited the Hanuman Chalisa to maintain his courage and resolve through the harrowing crisis.

The nature of the attack has also become clearer.

Earlier, the Emirati state news agency WAM, citing the United Arab Emirates’ Attorney General Counsellor Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, reported that the flydubai co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, “attempted to carry out a terrorist act” during the flight earlier in the week, deploying a cockpit crash axe against Indian pilot Captain Machchhar.

The attacker aboard Wednesday’s flight FZ1073 bound for Tel Aviv sought to seize command of the aircraft's piloting instruments, as stated by the country's top prosecutor on Saturday.

An official inquiry is currently active “to uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and related connections, in addition to completing technical examinations and examining physical and digital evidence”.

The security breach occurred on September 30 on a Flydubai service heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Authorities are probing whether Al-Hammami's alleged assault on Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit was a deliberate act of terror designed to crash the plane.

The struggle caused the jet to plunge roughly 16,000 feet in a span of two minutes as an emergency hijacking alert went out. Even after sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar fought back and succeeded in unlocking the cockpit entrance. Crew personnel and passengers rushed inside to overpower Al-Hammami, enabling the flight team to stabilise the aircraft.

Assistance also came from two off-duty pilots who stepped in to help manage the plane ahead of its unscheduled emergency touchdown in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where all 180 people on board safely disembarked. (ANI)

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