New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday categorically rejected Bangladesh interim government's claims of "political offficies" of the Awami League being run in India, saying New Delhi does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from its soil.

"The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," the MEA said.

Commenting on the Dhaka's press statement, MEA official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that, "The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law."

"The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," he stressed.

The MEA official reiterates India's expectation that "free, fair, and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people."

Our response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/XDLTjDUBuH pic.twitter.com/UvT2MgwN20 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2025

This comes after the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement,"Activities by the banned BANGLADESH AWAMI LEAGUE on Indian soil risks long-term friendship and multifarious engagements" between Bangladesh and India.

"Attention of the Government of Bangladesh has been drawn to the reported establishment of offices of the banned political party Bangladesh Awami League in the Indian Capital of Delhi and Kolkata," the statement said.

"Many of the senior leaders of the Party, absconding in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes committed against humanity, remain in the Indian territory," it alleged.

The MFA urged India "to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil, including not permitting or supporting any such activities in any manner and an immediate closure of the political office(s) of the banned Bangladesh Awami League on the Indian soil."

The accusation by the Bangladesh's interim Muhammad Yunus government came against the backdrop of strained ties between the two neighbouring countries.(ANI)

