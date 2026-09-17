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Home / World / "No basis in international law, lack UN Security Council mandate": China rejects US unilateral sanctions on Russian energy imports

"No basis in international law, lack UN Security Council mandate": China rejects US unilateral sanctions on Russian energy imports

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], September 17 (ANI): China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned new secondary sanction threats targeting its energy trade with Moscow, pushing back against the "Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026."

In a X post, China's MoFA stressed that Beijing's trade partnerships operate independently of foreign interference, reaffirming its position against secondary economic pressure.

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Beijing reiterated its opposition to "long-arm jurisdiction" and unilateral economic sanctions, stating that any sanctions not authorised by the UN Security Council have no basis in international law.

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Defending sovereign trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said normal economic and trade cooperation between sovereign nations is not directed at third parties and should not be subjected to external coercion or interference.

"MFA Spokesperson’s response to the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026”: Economic and trade cooperation between China and other countries does not target any third party and shall be free from disruption or coercion from any third party. China opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and lack UN Security Council mandate," China's MoFA shared.

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The statement comes after the US Congress passed the legislation that gives the US President discretionary powers to impose punitive tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including China and India, that continue to import Russian oil and gas.

The US House of Representatives passed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill targeting Russian officials and economic sectors on Wednesday by 262 votes to 159, with the measure now advancing to President Donald Trump for enactment.

The legislation broadens penalties against Russian officials, financial institutions, and banking authorities, while targeting vessels comprising a shadow fleet utilised to maintain the flow of Russian energy shipments in defiance of existing Western limitations.

Furthermore, the measure instructs the president to enforce tariffs reaching up to 100 per cent on the five primary importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas, incorporating an exemption for nations importing under 15 per cent of Russian natural gas exports that have implemented substantial measures to curtail those purchases.

The Senate previously endorsed the legislation via an overwhelming 86-11 majority on August 7, though subsequent momentum decelerated within the House amid disputes concerning its tariff clauses.

With the House passage complete, the legislation now proceeds to Trump for his signature, whereupon the administration will possess supplementary sanctions and tariff authorities to exert pressure upon Russia and nations persisting in Russian energy commerce. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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