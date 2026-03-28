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Home / World / No damage detected after Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran attack: IAEA

No damage detected after Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran attack: IAEA

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ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Vienna [Austria], March 28 (ANI): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran was struck for the third time in 10 days.

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The IAEA stated that neither was there any damage to operating reactor nor was any radiation release reported.

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"IAEA informed by Iran of a new strike in the area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the third such incident in 10 days. No damage to operating reactor nor any radiation release reported, and condition of plant is normal, Iran says. DG Rafael Mariano Grossi again expresses deep concern about recent reports of military activity in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant, says it could cause major radiological incident if reactor were to be damaged. DG Grossi reiterates call for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident," the IAEA reported.

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The IAEA further said that the heavy water production plant at Khondab was also hit today in Iran.

"IAEA informed by Iran that the heavy water production plant at Khondab was also hit today. No radiation risk seen as installation contains no declared nuclear material. Separately, Iran reported today that an industrial facility - the Khuzestan Steel Production Factory which uses sealed Co-60 and Cs-137 radioactive sources for gauging - was subjected to strikes but there was no off-site radiation release," it said.

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It further said that Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province was attacked.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province (also known as Ardakan) was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. The IAEA is looking into the report. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident," the IAEA stated.

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