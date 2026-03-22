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Home / World / No damage to nuclear research centre in Israel's Negev: IAEA

No damage to nuclear research centre in Israel's Negev: IAEA

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ANI
Updated At : 03:20 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Vienna [Austria], March 22 (ANI): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday said it did not receive any indication of damage to the nuclear research centre Negev in Israel.

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The agency said that it was monitoring the situation and is aware of the incident in Dimona.

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In a post on X, the IAEA said, "The IAEA is aware of reports of an incident in the city of Dimona, Israel, involving a missile impact and has not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research centre Negev. Information from regional States indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected."

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Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, called for maximum military restraint.

"Closely monitoring the situation, Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that 'maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities."

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Dimona Mayor Benny Biton and Rishon LeZion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.

In a post on X, Netanyahu's Office said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with Dimona Mayor Benny Biton and Rishon LeZion Mayor Raz Kinstlich. The Prime Minister praised the residents' resilience and wished a speedy recovery to those who were wounded following the firing from Iran."

The official account of IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that over 70 people have been injured in two different civilian neighbourhoods in Israel.

In a post on X, he said, "Within just a few hours, over 70 people have been injured in two different civilian neighborhoods in Israel. These attacks highlight the nature of the Iranian terror targeting civilian communities. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Iranian regime is resorting to reckless attacks that only further expose its instability and disregard for human life while strategically targeting civilians."

Iran said it is targeting Dimona, which houses Israel's main nuclear research center, as a "response" to an earlier strike on the Natanz nuclear enrichment site. The Israel Defense Forces said it was not responsible for striking Natanz, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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