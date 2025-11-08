DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / No Deal: Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks hit dead end

No Deal: Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks hit dead end

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108081404
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 (ANI): The third round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan concluded without an agreement, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse.

Advertisement

The Taliban-led Afghan government accused Pakistan of being "irresponsible and uncooperative," saying Pakistan shifted the blame for its security issues to Afghanistan while refusing to take responsibility for its own security.

Advertisement

A Taliban Spokesperson said that upon the mediation by Qatar and Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan engaged in peace talks on November 6 and 7.

Advertisement

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan once again thanks the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar -- the two brotherly countries -- for hosting and mediating the talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul," the Taliban Spokesperson said.

https://x.com/Zabehulah_M33/status/1987011875150975444?s=20

Advertisement

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Pakistan's delegation didn't demonstrate any willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own.

"Representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, by special direction of the leadership, participated in Istanbul in good faith and with appropriate authority on two consecutive days (November 6 and 7), hoping that this time the Pakistani side, after consultation with its leaders, would approach the issue seriously and constructively, with a responsible attitude, and present realistic and implementable demands to reach a fundamental solution," he said.

The talks, held in Istanbul with mediation from Turkey and Qatar, aimed to address cross-border terrorism and prevent further escalation.

"During the talks, the Pakistani side attempted to refer all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government, while at the same time it did not demonstrate any willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own. The irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome, despite the Islamic Emirate's good intentions and the efforts of the mediators," he said.

The Taliban reiterated its commitment to preventing Afghan territory from being used against other countries, while Pakistan warned it would respond to attacks from Afghan soil.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reiterates its principled position: it will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country, nor will it permit any country to use its territory to take actions against or support actions that undermine Afghanistan's national sovereignty, independence, or security," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared a "complete deadlock," saying the Afghan delegation refused to sign written accords, insisting on verbal assurances only.

The update on the talks by Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday came after an Afghan official said four Afghan civilians were killed and five others wounded in clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces along their shared border despite the joint negotiations, as per Al Jazeera.

The collapse marks another setback for efforts to ease tensions between the two neighbors, who have seen repeated border clashes and escalating mistrust. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts